RSS resolution talks of protecting Hindu society, Sabarimala

The passed a resolution on Sunday stressing on the need to protect the beliefs and traditions of society.

The resolution was passed on the final day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's three-day (ABPS) meet here.

The resolution described the ruling on Kerala's as "unfortunate" and one given without considering the "nature and premise of traditions".

The said it was the considered opinion of the ABPS that there was a "systematic design to insult and hurt Hindu beliefs and traditions" on the basis of a non-Bharatiya perspective by entities with vested interests.

"The case of the is a recent example of this design," it said in the resolution.

"A resolution to protect Hindu traditions and beliefs was passed at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha," told reporters here.

The Supreme Court, in an order on September 28 last year, had allowed women in the 10-50 age group to enter the dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, considered by the devotees as "eternally celibate".

On the apex court order on the Sabarimala temple, the RSS resolution read, "Sabarimala is a case of a unique relationship between the deity and the devotees. It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court, while arriving at the decision, did not take into consideration the nature and premise of the tradition that has been accepted by the society and continuously followed for many years."



"The version of religious heads was not taken into account, the sentiments of women devotees were also not heeded," it further stated.

The resolution added that the "Pratinidhi Sabha hopes that the will comprehensively consider all these concerns in the review and other petitions".

It also hit out at the stand of the CPI(M)-led Left government in on the temple row and claimed that the latter's actions were creating "emotional disturbance" among the devotees.

"The actions of the CPI(M)-led government in have created a severe emotional disturbance among the Ayyappa devotees. The attempts of the to sneak in atheist, ultra-left women activists through the backdoor (of the temple) have hurt the sensitivities of the devotees," the resolution said.

It emphasised that " is not a monolithic or exclusivist thought but a view of life" manifested in diverse and varied ways of cultural expressions, characterised by the uniqueness in the modes of worship, local traditions and festivities.

It was anomalous to impose monotonous homogenisation over the beauty of diversity in our traditions, the RSS further said.

The ABPS is the organisation's highest decision-making body and its three-day meet, involving over 1,400 members, had started here on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)