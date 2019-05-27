England's Wood cleared for World Cup opener

England fast bowler has been passed fit for opener against South Africa, a announced Monday.

The quick left the field early while running in to bowl during Saturday's warm-up defeat by in after suffering a

Wood's injury-plagued career has been blighted by a history of repeated ankle problems but hospital scans saw the 29-year-old given the all clear for Thursday's opening match of the World Cup, against at the Oval.

Wood was scheduled to bowl during the warm-up immediately before Monday's practice match against but will not play any part in the fixture itself.

Wood has been one of England's quickest bowlers of recent years.

But fears over his ability to stay fit for prolonged periods remain and he has bowled a mere 13.1 overs since the start of the season in a bid to reduce his workload prior to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)