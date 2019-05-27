Mentally-challenged man climbs light pole in Noida, brought down by crane

A 26-year-old man believed to be mentally-challenged climbed a light pole in a crowded area here on Monday and refused to get off for at least half-an-hour, leading to chaos just as office was building up, police said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am at Shivalik Marg, near the Noida City Centre, said.

The man, identified as from Bihar's district, came down with the help of a crane from the

"A police team from Sector 24 station reached the spot along with officials from the Fire department to bring him down. It was only after some 30 minutes that the man could be convinced and was brought down safely with the help of a crane from the Electricity Department," a said.

was released later, SHO Pradeep Tripathi said.

"He is mentally challenged. The reasons why he climbed the poll or why he was in that area are not known yet," he added.

