Pre-monsoon showers bring respite from heat in parts of MP

Light pre- rains lashed western and central parts of in the last 24 hours, bringing relief to people from the sultry heat, a MeT said Tuesday.

The is likely to reach the state by next week, but some light showers occurred in Indore, and divisions and some other places in the last 24 hours, he said.

Because of the rains, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state dropped below 40 degrees Celsius, said the at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre here.

"The temperature is likely to dip further over the next week," he said, adding that sporadic light showers are expected in some parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Khargone and Sidhi were the hottest towns in the state which recorded the maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Monday, the said.

Besides, Pandhana in district received the highest 5 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours, he said.

Since June 1, the state has received around 37.1 mm rainfall, he added.

