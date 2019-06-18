Mulayam, Sunny Deol among members administered oath on 2nd day



patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shiromani Akali Dal chief and actor Sunny Deol were among the leaders who took oath as members of 17th on Tuesday.

Accompanied by his son and president Akhilesh Yadav, an ailing Mulayam, 79, was brought to the House in a wheel chair and was allowed to take oath on priority from his seat due to health considerations.

There was loud applause when MP Om Birla, who is the NDA's nominee for Speaker's post, entered the House and later when he got up to take oath.

The formal proceedings were peppered with some slip-ups, banter and slogans as members were administered oath on the second day of the maiden session.

Dressed in jeans, white shirt and blazer, Deol, who is a first-time MP, took oath in English amid cheers and slogans like ' Mata ki Jai' from the treasury benches.

The MP from Gurdaspur smiled and quickly rectified his mistake after he said "withhold the sovereignty and integrity of the country" instead of "uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country".

Aam Aadmi Party's lone MP Bhagwant Mann was greeted with raillery by members of treasury benches as he ended his oath with the slogan 'Inqalab Zindabad'.

Badal concluded his oath with Sikh religious chant of 'Wahe Guruji ka Khalsa, Wahe Guruji ki Fateh".

AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal and former Union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Preneet Kaur and Shashi Tharoor, and actor Kirron Kher were also administered oath.

Tharoor was absent on Monday when other members from Kerala, including Rahul Gandhi, took oath.

Kaur, who is the wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, had a bandage on her forehead.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram was sitting in the Speaker's Gallery as his son Karti Chidambaram took oath.

members shouted slogans as Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MP from Hyderabad, took his oath in Urdu.

Rajendra Agarwal, BJP MP from Meerut, took oath in Sanskrit.

Two members had to read the oath twice.

Bhagirath Choudhary, BJP MP from Ajmer, first started reading the oath in Sanskrit. However, the Secretary General said he had given Hindi as his preferred language, so he should take his oath again.

In the second instance, Jagdambika Pal from Domariyaganj in Uttar Pradesh, skipped a few words in the initial read.

Newly elected MPs from Tamil Nadu, including T R Balu, A Raja, Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and Karti Chidamabaram, took oath in Tamil.

When a DMK member hailed Periyar, Kaliangar, Gandhi and Ambedkar, the Chair said only the prescribed format should be taken on record.

However, some BJP members asked Revolutionary Socialist Party leader N K Premachandran as to why he was not objecting to raising of such slogans by opposition MPs like he did when the BJP members took oath and raised slogans on Monday.

To this, Premachandran said the Chair has already given direction in this regard.

However, notwithstanding the Chair's order, several members raised slogans after concluding their oath.

CPI member K Subbarayan raised the slogan 'Long Live Secularism, Long Live India'.

The maiden session of 17th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari among the prominent membes who took oath on the first day.

