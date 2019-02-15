Entire opposition stands with security forces, govt: Rahul Gandhi

A day after the attack, on Friday said his party and the entire opposition is fully supportive of the government and the security forces.

No amount of hatred and anger can harm the love is built on, Gandhi said at a press conference along with former and other leaders, including and A K Antony.

"This is a terrible attack, this type of violence is disgusting. Terrorism tries to divide the nation, we can't be divided by any power. The entire opposition is with security forces and the government," Gandhi said.

"Those who have done this should not feel that they can harm the country. It is a time of mourning and sadness," he added.

Singh said the nation can never compromise with terrorism.

"Terrorism is a scourge which we can never compromise...," the former said.

On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in outside Srinagar, killing 37 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)