Sonia, Lovlina advance to quarters of Strandja Memorial

Former world silver-medallist (57kg) was among the three Indian women who advanced to the quarterfinals but the men were off to a disappointing start at the 70th Strandja in Sofia,

World championships bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pwilao Basumatari (64kg) also made the quarters of the prestigious European event on Thursday night.

Lather, who is also a two-time Asian silver-medallist, defeated Serbia's 5-0. She will square off against American Yarisel Ramirez in the quarters.

Borgohain, a gold-medallist from the Indian Open last year, got the better of Australian

Basumatari endured a stiffer challenge in Bulgarian Melis Yonuzova before prevailing 3-2. She has Croatia's coming up in the quarterfinals.

However, there was disappointment for the country's men with former silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra (69kg) and rookie Harsh Lakra (81kg) bowing out following opening round losses.

Jangra lost 0-5 to Ukraine's Viktor Petrov, while Lakra was beaten by Azerbaijan's Rauf Rahimov.

India's best ever medal haul at the competition stands at 11, which was fetched last year. More than 300 from over 40 nations are competing in the ongoing edition.

