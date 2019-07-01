EPL giants Arsenal and adidas reunite

English Premier League (EPL) club Arsenal Monday reunited with sportswear giant adidas and unveiled the team's home jersey.

In the eight years (1986-1994) that adidas and Arsenal partnered with each other, the club enjoyed great success, amassing two league titles, two League Cups, one FA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup.

The all-new kit design for the 2019/20 season features an all-over red body, complimented by popping white sleeves and contrasting collar. The white high collar design is emblazoned with a central red stripe and black trimming.

The design is repeated on both sleeves and the distinctive three stripes run across the shoulder in bright white.

"The partnership is a statement of intent and strengthens our position as the leading brand. adidas and Arsenal have a rich and successful history, and we are excited to write a new and successful chapter with the club," said Manish Sapra, senior marketing Director, adidas India.

Arsenal has a substantial fan following in India and is second only to Manchester United.

