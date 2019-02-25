Ericsson, Airtel to collaborate on intelligent, predictive network operations

Swedish and Monday announced a partnership for building intelligent and predictive network operations that like (AI) and automation.

"Leveraging on its developments in (AI) and automation, will support Airtel to proactively address network complexity and boost user experience," said in a statement.

Having completed proof of concept trials, Ericsson and Airtel are expanding their co-creation partnership to industrialise AI use cases, the statement added.

Ericsson has been Bharti's managed service partner since 2004 and runs its all- 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, intelligent network, and VOLTE (voice over long term evolution) technologies.

"I'm delighted that we are able to innovate together with Airtel which confirms a joint commitment to our long-standing partnership where together we can showcase what is possible with AI/ML (machine learning) as we transform into a truly data driven operations that will deliver business benefits on a new level," Bradley Mead, of Managed Services said.

