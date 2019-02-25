Govt keen on playing politics over Pulwama attack in LS polls: Mamata

Chief Minister Monday alleged that though the had intelligence inputs about the attack, it did not take any step as it was more keen on "playing over the dead bodies of jawans".

Banerjee, while addressing the Trinamool Congress's extended core committee meeting here, vowed to oust the "dictatorial government" from power in the upcoming

She claimed that her party Trinamool Congress(TMC) will win all the 42 seats in in the polls.

"The central government was aware that such an attack can take place, there were intelligence inputs. Then why didn't the government take action to protect our jawans. The government allowed them to die so that they can do over the dead body of jawans in the elections," Banerjee said.

They want to create a "war hysteria" ahead of the polls, the TMC alleged.

The central government is functioning in a peculiar way and union ministers are not aware of important decisions, Banerjee claimed.

"This government is being run by two brothers ( and Amit Shah), who have blood of innocents on their hands," she said.

"Our party workers and cadre should be cautious as efforts are on to tamper EVMs (electronic voting machines) during the polls. You all have to thwart those efforts," she said.

On February 14, 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed in after a militant rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus in district.

