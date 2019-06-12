ESET strengthens enterprise business in India

/ -- ESET, a global provider, announced recently a new distribution agreement with TechnoBind, India's first distributor for data and associated domains. As part of the strategic agreement, will distribute ESET's award winning in 6 cities across including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkatta, and

Parvinder Walia, for ESET, & Japan, said, "We are delighted to with TechnoBind, India's fastest growing in IT. is a critical market for ESET, with a massive potential for TechnoBind's hybrid distribution model will help us strengthen ESET's go-to-market strategy in India, as well as reinforce our position as a leading provider."



Talking about the partnership, Mr. Prashanth G J, at said, " has been a in offering for the SMBs and individuals. We are excited to announce the partnership with and strive to maximize ESET's Endpoint security portfolio presence across various verticals. We strongly believe this association will yield us good results this FY."



In addition to offering Endpoint Security portfolio and Technology Alliances products, offers a diversity of other This partnership will give organisations as well as individuals access to complete endpoint security solutions, among a myriad of other solutions, to secure critical data.

ESET's Endpoint Security was recently given a glowing review in AV-Comparative's independent testing report. Scoring a protection rate of 97.8% and 99.4% in the Malware Protection test and the Real-World Protection Test respectively, as well as having zero false alarms, ESET's products were found to exceed all requirements in the test.

About ESET



For 30 years, ESET has been developing industry-leading IT and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security, to and two-factor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defenses in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D centers worldwide, ESET becomes the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single "in-the-wild" malware without interruption since 2003. For more information visit or follow us on LinkedIn, and

