Sister of N. Korean leader pays respects Panmunjom meeting

The sister of North Korean leader Un on Wednesday delivered a condolence message for former South Korean Lee He-ho, the first high-level contact between the two in months.

Kim Yo Jong, who holds a powerful position in the reclusive state, delivered the message, and flowers, on her brother's behalf at a meeting with South Korean officials at Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone.

The meeting lasted about 15 minutes, said Chung Eui-yong, South Korea's top

"Kim commented we should continue co-operation in honour of Lee's efforts for inter-Korean harmony," he said, according to broadcaster YTN.

Lee, a lifelong companion of late Kim Dae-jung, died on Monday aged 96.

Kim was known for his "sunshine policy" of engagement with North Korea, and also sent a delegation to to pay respects when he died in 2010.

Wednesday's meeting was the first by senior officials since the breakdown of a second summit between North Korean leader Un and US in in February.

has called on to implement joint economic projects agreed last year at inter-Korean summits, but sanctions imposed on the North over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes have blocked progress.

