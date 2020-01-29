JUST IN
Samsung Galaxy A51: Useful tweaks make it better than peers, predecessors
EU issues strict norms for 5G infrastructure, doesn't impose ban on Huawei

The plan urges EU member states to "assess the risk profile of suppliers" and "apply relevant restrictions for suppliers considered to be high risk" accordingly

AFP  |  Brussels 

5G
An engineer stands under a 5G base station antenna in Huawei’s multi-probe spherical near-field testing system at its manufacturing centre in Guangdong, China

The EU on Wednesday announced strict guidelines for new 5G communications infrastructure, urging member states to screen suppliers for security risks, but stopped short of banning Chinese giant Huawei.

The plan urges EU member states to "assess the risk profile of suppliers" and "apply relevant restrictions for suppliers considered to be high risk" accordingly, including shutting them out of "key assets defined as critical and sensitive".
First Published: Wed, January 29 2020. 17:30 IST

