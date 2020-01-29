EU issues strict norms for 5G infrastructure, doesn't impose ban on Huawei

-
ALSO READ
Sanctions-hit Huawei planning to build its components in Europe: Chairman
Merkel says 'no pressure' from Beijing to include Huawei in 5G rollout
China kicks off 6G telecom service R&D amid aggressive 5G push
Blocking Huawei from rolling out 5G may cause $4.7 bn loss to India by 2035
Huawei cancels phone launch in Taiwan after Taipei imposes temporary ban
-
The EU on Wednesday announced strict guidelines for new 5G communications infrastructure, urging member states to screen suppliers for security risks, but stopped short of banning Chinese giant Huawei.
The plan urges EU member states to "assess the risk profile of suppliers" and "apply relevant restrictions for suppliers considered to be high risk" accordingly, including shutting them out of "key assets defined as critical and sensitive".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU