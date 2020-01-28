JUST IN
Huawei Watch GT2 46mm review: Great fitness band, not-so-great smartwatch
EU will not ban Huawei in Europe, but impose strict rules on 5G tech

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, will officially unveil its recommendations on Wednesday

AFP | PTI  |  Brussels 

The EU will not ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei in Europe, a top official said on Tuesday, despite intense pressure from Washington to shun the company over spying fears.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, will officially unveil its recommendations on Wednesday, but commissioner Thierry Breton told MEPs that Brussels will choose tight scrutiny over any blanket ban.

"It is not a question of discrimination it is a question of laying down rules. They will be strict, they will be demanding and of course we will welcome in Europe all operators who are willing to apply them," he said.
