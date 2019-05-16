JUST IN
Business Standard

EU fines five major banks 1 bn euros for currency collusion

AFP  |  Brussels 

The EU's powerful anti-trust authority on Thursday fined five major banks -- including Barclays and Citigroup -- for collusion in the massive foreign exchange currency market.

The European Commission fined Barclays, the Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Japan's MUFG Bank a total of 1.07 billion euros after finding that traders colluded to fix exchange rates using chat rooms, a statement said.

Thu, May 16 2019. 16:01 IST

