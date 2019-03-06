EU says 'no solution' yet to Brexit deadlock

and British negotiators conceded Wednesday that talks aimed at getting their agreement through parliament in have been "difficult" as a solution remained elusive three weeks before Britain's exit.

EU reported the continued deadlock to the European Commission, the EU's arm, after meeting his British counterparts late Tuesday.

Barnier informed the commissioners that "while the talks take place in a constructive atmosphere, discussions have been difficult," said.

Barnier added that "no solution has been identified at this point that is consistent with the withdrawal agreement," Schinas told a press conference.

struck the withdrawal deal with the EU in November, but the overwhelmingly voted it down in January.

MPs continue to challenge the agreement, especially the "backstop" designed to keep the border open between EU-member Ireland and British after

Barnier said the backstop was the sticking point after meeting with UK and minister over dinner in the Belgian capital on Tuesday.

May's said Wednesday in London: "My understanding is that the talks were difficult and that there was a robust exchange of views."



The added Britain will "continue to pursue" parliament's demand for legally binding changes to ensure "the UK won't be trapped in the backstop indefinitely."



The EU sees the provision as vital to preserving the peace process in but fears it will tie Britain indefinitely to an EU customs union.

Cox, the British government's top lawyer, told television he had put forward some "very reasonable proposals" during his talks.

"We're into the meat of the matter now," the top added without revealing the content of the discussions.

He promised negotiations would resume soon, while May's spokesman said technical talks were ongoing.

Cox's presence is seen as central as he will ultimately offer a legal opinion on the Brexit deal and the Irish backstop that could determine whether key pro-Brexit lawmakers will approve the withdrawal agreement.

Earlier advice by Cox, warning that the backstop could keep Britain tied permanently to an EU customs union, was viewed as a contributing factor in the massive defeat of May's deal by MPs in January.

Barnier insisted anew Wednesday that the legally binding withdrawal agreement will not be reopened. The EU says the talks in are focused on drafting a separate document to placate doubters in

But most of them continue to press for a time limit or exit clause to the backstop. They have also set up their own team of lawyers to scrutinise anything that Cox brings back from

In 2017, Britain invoked Article 50 of EU law, triggering a two-year countdown to Brexit that ends at 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) on March 29.

Both sides are furiously trying to steer away from a dreaded "no-deal" divorce that could wreak havoc on global markets and create border chaos.

The on Wednesday chopped Britain's growth forecast from 1.4 to 0.8 per cent, which would mark the first time it had fallen below one per cent since 2009 following the global economic crisis.

However, the emphasised that even this stark projection was based on the assumption of a smooth Brexit.

The will have another chance to vote on the deal next Tuesday. If MPs again reject it, they will vote in the following days on whether to leave with no deal or delay Brexit.

