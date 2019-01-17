JUST IN
Business Standard

France activates plan for no-deal Brexit: PM

AFP  |  Paris 

The French government has activated its plans for handling the effects of a no-deal Brexit, which has become "less and less unlikely", Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Thursday.

Speaking after a ministerial meeting called to discuss the British parliament's rejection of the divorce deal negotiated with the EU, Philippe said: "I have taken the decision to activate the plan for a no-deal Brexit or hard Brexit as it is sometimes called.

