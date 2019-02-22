EU stands firm beside India in fighting terrorism: envoy

-
ALSO READ
Man detained for attempted self-immolation with wine
Agreements approved with foreign govts in fields of space, tourism, counter-terrorism: Cabinet
UK police conduct series of anti-terror raids related to 'extremist activity' in India
VP Naidu calls for global convention on terrorism at ASEM summit
MoS Defence calls for regional cooperation to counter terrorism
-
The European Union (EU) has affirmed that it is strongly beside India on combating terrorism and there were no differences between them on the issue, it's envoy said here Friday.
Referring to the February 14 terror attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed at Pulwama that left 40 CRPF jawans dead, EU Ambassador Tomasz Kozlowski said its members had strongly condemned the incident and "and as a partner of India, we reaffirm our solidarity".
He said the EU stood by India in fighting terrorism and against any terror act regardless of the motivation.
Kozlowski told reporters that the Jaish-e-Mohammed had been listed by the EU as a terror outfit along with Lashkar-e -Taiba and several others.
"EU has an autonomous terrorist list. We have our own procedures independent of the UN," he said.
The UN Security Council had on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama.
Kozlowski said India and the EU would strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU