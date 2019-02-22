EU stands firm beside India in fighting terrorism: envoy

The (EU) has affirmed that it is strongly beside on combating and there were no differences between them on the issue, it's said here Friday.

Referring to the February 14 terror attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed at Pulwama that left 40 CRPF jawans dead, EU said its members had strongly condemned the incident and "and as a partner of India, we reaffirm our solidarity".

He said the EU stood by in fighting and against any terror act regardless of the motivation.

Kozlowski told reporters that the Jaish-e-Mohammed had been listed by the EU as a terror outfit along with Lashkar-e -Taiba and several others.

"EU has an autonomous terrorist list. We have our own procedures independent of the UN," he said.

The had on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama.

Kozlowski said and the EU would strengthen cooperation in combating

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)