Rath Yatra flagged off for March 3 NDA rally at Patna

Top NDA leaders here Friday flagged off a Rath Yatra to galvanize public support from every nook and corner of for the ruling coalitions rally next week where is likely to share the stage with Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Rath Yatra was flagged off from the state headquarters of the JD(U), which is headed by Kumar, in presence of senior party leaders besides Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who is from the BJP and minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is the state of Paswans Lok Janshakti Party.

The rally will be historic and break all previous records of turnout at the historic Gandhi Maidan, Modi told reporters on the occasion.

The mammoth rally would serve as a befitting reply to the opposition which has been involved in a smear campaign against the NDA, both at the Centre and in JD(U) said on the occasion.

Prime minister, Kumar and Paswan would come together to blow poll bugle in politically significant for the Lok Sabha election.

