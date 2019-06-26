Everton sign Barca midfielder Gomes

Everton have signed Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on a 22 million pound five-year deal, the Premier League club has announce.
The 24-year-old Portuguese international makes a permanent move to Goodison Park after a loan spell there last season.
"I know the club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them," Gomes told evertontv.
"I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.
"Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better." Gomes was part of Portugal's Euro 2016-winning squad.
He moved to the Nou Camp from Valencia in the summer of 2016 and made 72 appearances.
