2 arrested in UP's Shamli with opium worth Rs 1,25,000

Two men, alleged to be drug traffickers, have been arrested with worth Rs 1,25,000 in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Wednesday.

Joginder and Dilshad were arrested on Tuesday evening after their car was intercepted in station area and weighing 1 kg was seized, police said.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)