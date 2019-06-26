Netherlands, Italy through to quarter-finals as Europe dominates World Cup

A last-minute Martens penalty took the through to the women's quarter-finals as they joined in the last eight, confirming Europe's supremacy at the tournament and ending Asian interest already.

The Dutch on Tuesday scraped past 2-1 to set up a quarter-final on Saturday in Valenciennes against the Italians, who had beaten 2-0 earlier in the day thanks to goals from and

Those results mean seven of the eight quarter-finalists in are European, with holders and favourites the the sole exception. There had never previously been more than five European sides in the last eight of a women's

Such an early exit is particularly painful for Japan, who won in 2011 and were beaten finalists four years ago in

The Nadeshiko had their hearts broken in Rennes as star Martens converted a 90th-minute spot-kick awarded after a Vivianne Miedema shot had struck the arm of in the box.

The European champions, who lost by the same scoreline to at the same last-16 stage in 2015, are through to the quarter-finals for the first time.

"It is history that we have made. We are really proud about that but we are not done yet here. We are really looking forward to the next game and we hope we can surprise more," said Martens.

She had given the a 17th-minute lead with a superb backheel flick into the net from a Sherida Spitse corner, but equalised just prior to half-time when supplied to fire high into the net.

Japan had hit the post before that through Yuika Sugasawa, and Sugita smashed a shot off the underside of the crossbar during a second half in which Japan were superior.

Extra time was looming when the Honduran referee penalised Kumagai, who could do nothing to get out of the way of a shot that was nevertheless heading towards the target.

"It was a penalty, it struck my hand. Of course it is very hard to accept. I am sad but I know that that's football," admitted a tearful Kumagai.

added: "VAR is there. Sometimes cruel decisions have been taken in other matches. Today it went against us. We have to look forward and accept it."



Japan will now look ahead to in next year after joining Thailand, South Korea, and in being eliminated.

It is the first time that no Asian representatives have made it to the last eight at the women's World Cup, with 1999 runners-up going out after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of in Montpellier.

A 15th-minute tap in from Giacinti and substitute Galli's fierce drive three minutes after the break saw Milena Bertolini's side see off a committed Chinese team and match Italy's best run in the competition back in 1991.

"Today wasn't a display of beautiful but the girls gave everything and we were clinical," Bertolini told "To reach the quarter-finals is hugely satisfying."



Italy, ranked 15th in the world, have been a revelation at this World Cup, but China have been hugely disappointing and go home with just a solitary goal scored, in their 1-0 win over

"That is The team that makes the first mistake pays for it," said China

"This is a major tournament which allows us to see our weaknesses. We still have work to do to improve Chinese We have lots of room for progression."



Wednesday is a rest day before the first quarter-final on Thursday pitches England against in Le Havre.

With much of in the grip of a heatwave, temperatures in are expected to reach 35 degrees centigrade on Friday when the hosts take on the USA at the

