Ex-BSP MLA joins Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Former BSP MLA Usha Choudhary Saturday joined the Congress after meeting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence here.
Besides Choudhary, who had represented Raigaon seat in Satna district, retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Azad Singh Dadas also joined the ruling party.
Former Leader of Opposition in MP legislative assembly Ajay Singh, who took the duo to the chief minister, told PTI that they have taken membership of Congress.
