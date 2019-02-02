Police HQ official sent to jail for taking bribe from cop

A court here Saturday awarded four years' imprisonment to an official posted at the Police's headquarters for accepting a bribe to clear the housing loan proposal of a

also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Baliram Shinde, the accused, after convicting him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

J V Desai said police had applied for a housing loan and the file was lying with the office of the of Police (DGP) for one year.

Shinde, an office superintendent at the DGP office, demanded Rs 22,000 to clear the file. He eventually settled for Rs 10,000.

The constable, in the meantime, approached the A trap was laid and was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 at CSMT railway station here on October 21, 2014.

Nine witnesses were examined during the trial, Desai said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)