Ex-editor sentenced in defamation case filed by Himanta Biswa Sarma

A district court of has sentenced a former of a Guwahati-based English daily to simple imprisonment of one month in a defamation case filed by nine years ago.

1st class of district, U Borh, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Bikash Sarma, the then of 'The Sentinel' newspaper.

Upon failing to pay the fine, the would undergo another month of imprisonment, the court noted.

However, in the event of realising the fine amount, it would be given to Himanta Biswa Sarma, the complainant, as compensation.

The defamation case was filed in 2010 by Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was then a in the Tarun Gogoi government, against The Sentinel's editor, associate editor, and publisher, and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader

Barring the editor, others were acquitted as the prosecution failed to prove their role in the case.

The case was filed after the newspaper published a item saying Gogoi alleged in a press conference that the had taken bribe from a person.

During the course of the trial, Gogoi denied making such an allegation.

Though the judgement was delivered on March 20, certified copy of it was made available to the media on Thursday at a press conference by former general of the state, Devajit Saikia, on behalf of the minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)