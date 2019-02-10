JUST IN
Ex-MLA resigns from PDP

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Former MLA Mohammad Shafi Sunday resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir citing personal reasons.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the basic membership of the PDP for personal reasons," Shafi said in a letter to party president Mehbooba Mufti.

He had won the 2008 assembly elections on the PDP ticket but lost to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in 2014 elections.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 19:20 IST

