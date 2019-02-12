Ex-TN Chief Secretary joins Pawan Kalyan's Janasena

Retired IAS officer and former Chief Secretary to Tamil Nadu government P Ramamohan Rao has joined the Janasena of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan.
Rao, who joined the party on Monday in Vijayawada, has been appointed political advisor to Kalyan.
Thanking him for joining the party, Kalyan said Rao has "effectively run the AIADMK government without any hassle when then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was in hospital," according to a Janasena release.
Speaking on the occasion, Rao said he was happy to join Janasena and to assume charge as political adviser to Kalyan.
"Pawan Kalyan has strong commitment to implement best of the welfare schemes for people....," the release quoted Rao as saying.
Rao, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was the Chief Secretary when Jayalalithaa was the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. He was the Principal Secretary, Agriculture during the rule of Karunanidhi, the Janasena release said.
Kalyan, a popular Telugu film actor, had formed the Janasena in 2014.
He had supported the TDP-BJP combine in the 2014 elections and his campaign was one of the primary reasons for the success of the combine at the hustings.
Kalyan, younger brother of top actor Chiranjeevi, has, however, been critical of the NDA and TDP governments on various issues during the last few years.
