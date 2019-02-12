Opposition misbehaved with Governor: Amarinder

Tuesday accused legislators of the and of misbehaving during the Governor's address on the opening day of the Budget Session.

As the read out his address, the and LIP staged vociferous walkout on separate issues.

"The opposition walkout was a clear case of 'badtameezi' (misbehaviour) with the of the state", the told reporters outside the House after the Governor's address.

Earlier, when V P Singh Badnore commenced his address, Akali MLAs led by stood up and spoke against the government over issues such as farmers' suicides and "non-fulfilment" of poll promises. Later, they staged a walkout.

MLAs and his brother protested the Governor's speech in English and then walked out of the House.

"The problem with the opposition was that it had no issues to raise in the House and were thus trying to divert public attention by making noise on non-issues," told newsmen.

The opposition needed to function in line with the democratic principles on which the parliamentary institution was founded if the Constitution of the country was to be upheld, the said.

He urged the Akalis and other opposition parties to play a constructive role in the interests of the people of the state.

Responding to a question, the CM said the SIT set up on the recommendation of the House was probing the firing case and any action by his government would depend on the conclusion of its investigations.

The SIT last month arrested former Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma, who led a police team which opened fire at protestors at Behbal Kalan, Faridkot in 2015 during the SAD-BJP government's term.

Whoever is found guilty of the crime against innocent people would be punished as per the law, he said, adding that nobody would be spared, irrespective of their status or political affiliations.

On the gang-rape case, Amarinder said the police were investigating the matter and some suspects had been detained. The case will be cracked soon, he said.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped on Monday by 10 men near Issewal village on the banks of Sidwan canal, about 15 km from here, after the car she was travelling in with her friend was stopped and she was dragged out.

