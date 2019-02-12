Chhattisgarh govt renames 5 schemes; BJP calls it vindictive

The new government in has renamed five schemes that the previous BJP government had named after Jan Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Condemning the decision, the BJP, the main opposition party in the state, Tuesday created an uproar in Legislative Assembly over rechristening the schemes, terming the move as "political vindictiveness".

The Pandit Swavlamban Yojna has been renamed Swavlamban Yojna, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Sarvasamaj Manglik Bhavan Yojna has been renamed Dr B R Ambedkar Sarvasamaj Manglik Bhavan Yojna, and Pandit LED Path Prakash Yojna has been renamed LED Path Prakash Yojna.

Similarly, Pandit Ajivika Kendra (livelihood centre) Yojna is now Ajivika Kendra Yojna, and Shuddh Peyjal (clean drinking water) Yojna has been renamed Shudhh Peyjal Yojna, as per a government order issued Monday.

BJP Legislators led by of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik Tuesday raised the issue in the House, saying the move was "not only an insult to a great personality but also an initiative to kill the very ideology" on which their party is based.

The BJP moved an adjournment motion notice demanding immediate discussion on the issue in the House.

BJP MLA said the renaming move is not good for democracy. Shiv Kumar Dahariya responded by saying that in 2004, such a practice was started by the then BJP government.

"In 2004, the BJP government renamed all schemes named after and The Rajiv Gandhi Swavlamban Yojna was then renamed as Deendayal Swalamban Yojna," he said.

Former and senior BJP Raman Singh said the rechristening exercise indicated the regime's "political vindictiveness".

"The deliberately rechristened schemes named after on his death anniversary, which was observed on Monday. This reflects the mentality of Congress," Singh said in a statement here.

"Without making any new provisions, they have just renamed the schemes. This clearly indicates that it is a new episode of 'Badlapur' (vindictive politics)," Singh said.

