Excited 'future voters' flock pooling booths in Delhi with parents

Excited "future voters" accompanied their parents to pooling booths in the national capital to share the joy and satisfy their about the electoral process.

Holding their parents hands, children went inside polling stations and were excited to pose in photo kiosks set up at some booths.

Kritika Mehta, who voted in Greater Kailash, said it is not just important to take kids along to polling booths, but also talk to them about it beforehand.

"You should not only take your child with you when you vote, but you should also talk to him or her about what's happening and why they should be excited to take part in the election process. Today they are excited, tomorrow we have to make them an engaged citizen. We have to begin before they are old enough to cast their own ballot," she said.

Five-year-old Shweta Sethi, accompanied her grandparents to a polling booth in and said she wanted to see a polling station after watching lots TV advertisements about elections.

"I have been seeing lot of advertisements on TV... I asked dadu (grandfather) about what election is. He then promised me to bring here when he casts his vote. My parents will also come in the later half to vote," she said.

Dheeraj Srivastava, who voted in Safadarjung Enclave said, "My twin boys have been reading about elections and parliamentary system in their civics books. I also took them to watch Parliament proceedings once. Today I brought them with me so I can explain them the process."



Three-year-old was excited to see an EVM machine and took the ink mark on her mother's fingers as a "design".

"She does not understand what an EVM machine is and she called the voting mark on my finger a design. But I have brought her with me and I will now answer her queries and explain the process," Dhriti's father said.

A few model polling stations also had a separate zone to entertain children as their parents went inside to cast their vote.

According to a at a booth in New Delhi, "They may not have a vote but children who accompanied their parents to polling booths today too were an excited lot with many curious ones firing queries at the elders who cast their vote.

