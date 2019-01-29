Experts deliberate multi-dimensional aspects of healthcare

Experts in the field of modern have pitched for the development of integrated (AI) devices in hospitals to make medical services more affordable for people.

The role of AI and the multi-dimensional aspects of the present health care system in the country was discussed at at a symposium, ' and Beyond', organised by IIT-Kharagpur here on Monday.

Dipendra K Mitra, Head - Department of Transplant and Immunology, AIIMS, New Delhi, said in today's age of technological advancement, doctors and engineers need to work together for developing integrated AI devices, and installing them in government hospitals and rural clinics.

"This would enable medical professionals to cater to more patients, making accessible and affordable to the under-served population and avoid overcrowding of specialised hospitals," Mitra said.

Carving community spaces and promoting walkways, cycle lanes and battery-operated vehicles in cities is important for reducing and pollution, said Sumita Bagchi, Joint Secretary, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, West Bengal.

"The has percolated as green city mission for smaller townships, involving engagement from architects and planners for effective land use, thus reducing health hazards," she said.

"We explored the issues in the area of modern-day from the perspectives of lifestyle, affordability, prevention habits, infrastructure of our habitat and hospitals, and the role of technologies including AI for medical devices," Prof of the Department of Architecture and Regional Planning, IIT-Kharagpur, said.

A panel discussion was also held focusing on replacing symptomatic treatment with AI, and a key point which emerged was how it can transform medical consultation, experts said.

