JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Bitcoin a currency or commodity? Regulators grapple with classification
Business Standard

Coronavirus: Govt restricts exports of 26 active pharma drugs, formulations

India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital. The outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people globally

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pharma, medicine, drugs, Pharmaceuticals

Exports of certain APIs and formulations, including Paracetamol, Vitamin B1 and B12, have been put under restricted category amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, according to a government notification on Tuesday.

Now, export of 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations require licence from the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

"Export of specified APIs and formulations made from these APIs ...is hereby restricted with immediate effect and till further orders, " the DGFT said in the notification.

India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital. The outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people globally.
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 13:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU