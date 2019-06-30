Externed history-sheeter robs man, steals vehicles in Thane

A man externed from Thane in Maharashtra was found to be involved in two crimes after sneaking into the city illegally, police said Sunday.

Chetan Anant Thakur (22) has eight crimes of theft, house-breaking, assault and burning of vehicles against his name and was externed from Thane limits, said an official.

"Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Thakur from Dongripada area here on June 28. His interrogation revealed that he was involved in a case of robbery as well as one of theft," Senior Inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarwadavali police station said Sunday.

On June 25, he threatened and attacked a man with a knife and robbed his mobile phone and Rs 1,500 cash, following which a case was registered under the IPC and Arms Act, Khairnar said.

"He was also involved in a theft of two-wheelers recently," Khairnar added.

