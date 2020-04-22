Facebook to buy minority stake in Jio Platforms for $5.7 bn

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Facebook on Wednesday announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in Jio Platforms Ltd as it looks to expand presence in its largest market in terms of subscriber base.

"Today, we are announcing a USD 5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms Limited, part of Reliance Industries Limited, making Facebook its largest minority shareholder," the company said in a statement.

First Published: Wed, April 22 2020. 06:36 IST

