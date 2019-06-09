JUST IN
Factory owner booked for GST evasion in Jaipur

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A factory owner was arrested and sent to judicial custody for GST evasion of Rs 21 crore here, officials said on Sunday.

According to a government press release issued late saturday, Atul Chopra, who runs a textile factory in RIICO industrial area in Alwar's Bhiwadi was arrested on Friday.

Chopra was Saturday produced before a magistrate in a civil court in Jaipur where he was sent to judicial custody till June 10, it said.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 14:50 IST

