Factory owner booked for GST evasion in Jaipur

A factory owner was arrested and sent to judicial custody for GST evasion of Rs 21 crore here, officials said on Sunday.

According to a government press release issued late saturday, Atul Chopra, who runs a textile factory in RIICO industrial area in Alwar's was arrested on Friday.

Chopra was Saturday produced before a in a civil court in where he was sent to judicial custody till June 10, it said.

