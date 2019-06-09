Factory owner booked for GST evasion in Jaipur

A factory owner was arrested and sent to judicial custody for GST evasion of Rs 21 crore here, officials said on Sunday.
According to a government press release issued late saturday, Atul Chopra, who runs a textile factory in RIICO industrial area in Alwar's Bhiwadi was arrested on Friday.
Chopra was Saturday produced before a magistrate in a civil court in Jaipur where he was sent to judicial custody till June 10, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
