Man shot dead in Supaul

Unidentified miscreants have shot dead a man near Gonaha Itwa chowk under Triveniganj police station of Bihar's Supaul district, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred when the person was on his way to his in-law's house at Gajahar village on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumar Mehta (30), a resident of Nonpar Vaisa village, Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary said.
The local people rushed the man to Triveniganj sub- divisional hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said.
Raids were being conducted to nab the culprits, he said.
