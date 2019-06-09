JUST IN
Man shot dead in Supaul

Press Trust of India  |  Supaul 

Unidentified miscreants have shot dead a man near Gonaha Itwa chowk under Triveniganj police station of Bihar's Supaul district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the person was on his way to his in-law's house at Gajahar village on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumar Mehta (30), a resident of Nonpar Vaisa village, Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary said.

The local people rushed the man to Triveniganj sub- divisional hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said.

Raids were being conducted to nab the culprits, he said.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 14:40 IST

