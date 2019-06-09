Man shot dead in Supaul

Unidentified miscreants have shot dead a man near Gonaha under police station of Bihar's district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the person was on his way to his in-law's house at Gajahar village on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as (30), a resident of Nonpar Vaisa village, of Police Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary said.

The local people rushed the man to sub- divisional hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said.

Raids were being conducted to nab the culprits, he said.

