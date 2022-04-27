Devendra Fadnavis releases book on Amit Shah, praises his work ethic

-
-
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday released a Marathi book on Union Home Minister Amit Shah that chronicles his political journey.
Speaking after unveiling the book at a function here, Fadnavis praised Shah (57), a former BJP president, for his sharp political acumen and deep understanding of elections. The book, titled 'Amit Shah Ani Bhajapachi Vatchal', documents the life and journey of Shah and his contribution in building the BJP and making it the world's biggest political organisation, the former CM said on the occasion.
The book, originally written by Dr Anirban Ganguly and Shivanand Dwivedi, has been translated into Marathi by Dr Jyostna Kolhatkar. Bollywood actor Pallavi Joshi, who featured in the recently released Hindi film 'The Kashmir Files' , Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar and other BJP leader were present at the event. Hard work, sacrifice and strong nationalism define the character of Amit Shah.
He comes with great capacity to personally travel to places, study and take decisions based on his experiences," said Fadnavis. It was Shah who studied Uttar Pradesh in detail and eventually, we (the BJP) won 73 (along with allies) out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats (in 2014 general elections), he said.
