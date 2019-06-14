Fadnavis, Uddhav meet to discuss Maha cabinet expansion

Devendra met Uddhav late Friday night to discuss the proposed cabinet expansion in the state.

In the last few days, both and have said the ministry will be expanded.

In a tweet, said, "I met uddhav at his residence Matoshri and discussed in detail cabinet expansion."



Earlier in the day, when asked about a cabinet expansion, had said, "I don't know when the cabinet expansion is happening. I don't have a 'panchang' (almanac)."



There is speculation in political circles that the expansion could take place on Sunday, a day before the three week monsoon session of the begins.

Fadnavis earlier met C Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan.

Currently, there are 37 ministers including the minister, and Fadnavis can accommodate another five.

A vacancy was created due to the death of Pandurang Fundkar, then agriculture minister, in 2018. The portfolio is now being handled by revenue Chandrakant Patil.

Deepak Sawant, then health minister, resigned earlier this year and the department is being looked after by Eknath Shinde, who is also the

Parliamentary Affairs and Food and Minister resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune. His portfolios are being shared by Education Minister and

While the BJP has 16 cabinet ministers and seven ministers of state (MoS), its main all has five cabinet ministers and only one MoS.

Smaller allies have one cabinet and MoS post each.

