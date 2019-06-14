Minor among 2 shot dead in separate incidents in outer Delhi

Two persons, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot dead in two separate incidents in Outer-North Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said Friday.

In the first incident, minor boy (name changed), a resident of Shardhanand Colony in Bhalaswa Dairy area was shot dead by another boy of the same age on Thursday night, they said.

The police, however, arrested the alleged juvenile delinquent after checking the CCTV footage of nearby areas, said of Police (Outer North)

During interrogation, the minor accused said used to bully him and beat him up.

He said two days before the incident, he had beaten up the accused following which he had decided to teach him a lesson, said police.

The accused, along with his associate, procured a country-made pistol and fired at on Thursday night at around 11:30 PM, police said.

Sonu was rushed to where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

A country-made pistol with one empty cartridge was recovered from the minor accused, said the officer, adding the efforts are on to arrest the co-accused too.

In the second incident, a 42-year-old property was shot dead on Thursday evening, police said.

Police suspect that was killed by some persons of the same colony over a monetary dispute.

The perpetrators of the second crime too have been identified and several teams of the local police have been deployed to nab the killers, the police said.

Police are making raids to trace the absconders in Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, they added.

