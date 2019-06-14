Fadnavis meets governor

Friday called on here ahead of the start of the monsoon session and amid talk of cabinet expansion.

sources said the purpose of the meeting was "routine briefing" by the

The monsoon session of the is to begin from June 17.

In the last few days, both and had said that the ministry will be expanded.

Currently, there are 37 ministers including the chief minister, and can accommodate another five.

A vacancy was created due to the death of Pandurang Fundkar, then agriculture minister, in 2018. The portfolio is now being handled by Chandrakant Patil.

Deepak Sawant, then health minister, resigned earlier this year and the department is being looked after by Eknath Shinde, who is also the

Parliamentary Affairs and Food and Minister resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune. His portfolios are being shared by Education Minister and

While the BJP has 16 cabinet ministers and seven ministers of state (MoS), its main all has five cabinet ministers and only one MoS.

Smaller allies have one cabinet and MoS post each.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)