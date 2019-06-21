Fake encounter: SAD, PEP flay Punjab govt for 'recommending' pardon to ex-cops

The (SAD) and the Ekta Party (PEP) Friday slammed the Congress-led state government for "recommending" pardon to four former policemen, serving life imprisonment in a 1993 fake encounter case.

The four policemen were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special in Patiala in 2014 for killing resident Harjit Singh in a fake encounter in 1993.

The then Uttar Pradesh of Police, Ravinder Kumar; UP Brij Lal Verma; UP Onkar Singh; and Police were awarded life imprisonment.

A copy of the orders was provided by PEP to the media here on Friday.

Seeking reversal of the pardon granted to them, Khaira said his party would move the and against it.

said a party delegation would approach for the reversal of the decision.

Criticising the Amarinder Singh-led government, the in a statement here said Harjit was killed by the cops in 1993 to "secure out of turn promotions".

He expressed solidarity with Harjit's family and said the government had "committed another atrocity" against the Sikh community by recommending pardon to the four convicts.

Asserting that the would fight tooth and nail to get this "unjust order" overturned, Sukhbir said a delegation of the party would meet soon and would request him to overturn the pardon granted to the four convicts.

"The recommendation for the pardon came barely four- and-a-half-years after the cops were awarded life imprisonment following a 18-year-long investigation. This is akin to rubbing salt into the wounds of the Sikh community,said Sukhbir.

He said the SAD delegation would request the to order an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the grant of pardon to the convicts.

"Amarinder Singh must explain reasons behind his benevolence," said Sukhbir.

On the "recommendations" of the of Police (Jails) and of Police and "facts pointed out by them", V P Singh Badnore, using powers vested in him under Article 161 of the Constitution, reportedly pardoned the former cops.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)