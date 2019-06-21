Sun Pharma gets 4 observations from USFDA for its Halol facility

Drug Industries Friday said it has received four observations from the US health regulator for its facility in

The Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAl) of company's facility from June 3 to June 11, 2019, said in a filing to the BSE.

"At the conclusion of the inspection, the agency issued a Form 483, with four observations," it added.

The company will submit its response on the observations to the USFDA within 15 business days, said.

The company "is committed to addressing these observations promptly," it added.

As per the USFDA, Form 483 notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions at a facility.

Sun Pharma, however, did not disclose the nature of the observations made by the US regulator.

Shares of Industries Friday closed at Rs 382.80 per scrip on the BSE, down 2 per cent from its previous close.

