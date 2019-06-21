Nepali Congress seeks PM Oli's resignation for tabling "wrong" bills in Parliament

Nepal's main opposition party Friday sought K P Oli's resignation on moral ground, saying he should take responsibility for tabling "wrong" bills, including the controversial Bill, in Parliament.

The K P Sharma Oli-led government tabled the Bill in Parliament last week to amend the Act and nationalise both public and private guthis or trusts and regulate all religious sites under a powerful commission.

Fearing that the government's move could jeopardise Sanatan Hindu tradition, the ethnic community staged week-long protests demanding scrapping of the bill.

Following intense protests, the government Tuesday withdrew the from Parliament, but the protestors are demanding scrapping of the bill.

Thousands of protestors - including Guthiyars or trustees, cultural experts, social activists, leaders and people from communities - participated in the rally organised at Maitighar Mandala near the in the heart of

Two activists were arrested from on Wednesday as they showed black flags to Oli, police said.

Former and senior leader of the Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar said Oli should resign on moral ground as the controversial Guthi Bill following intense protests.

Prime Minister Oli should take responsibility for tabling "wrong" bills in Parliament and should be ready to quit owing to the protests, he said.

"The government should have carried out sufficient preparations before registering the bill in Parliament," Gachhadar said while addressing a meeting in on Friday.

"Withdrawing a bill is not a brave act," he added.

The system, known as "guthi", is rooted within the Newar community indigenous to the

It has a special role in maintaining temples and traditional public spaces and organising festivals and religious parades.

has over 2,000 public guthis under an independent umbrella body which currently oversees the trusts.

Guthis, usually led by families or specific communities, generate income from commonly owned lands.

Gachhadar also protested the Media Council Bill and National Human Rights Commission Bill being tabled in Parliament which aim to curtail press freedom and limits human rights.

The current government came to power after a resounding victory in the 2017 elections, winning a strong majority in both houses of Parliament and six of the seven provincial assemblies.

