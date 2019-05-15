Family of businessman who was brutally stabbed to death meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh

The family members of the 52-year-old businessman, who was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbours after he objected to their lewd comments about his daughter, met on Wednesday.

The daughter, wife and father of the victim were accompanied by and rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra as well as senior JD(U) leader KC

The victim's 19-year-old son was also injured in the attack after he was stabbed in the stomach allegedly by the accused. He is still in the ICU.

"The family has no complaints with the police but I urged Rajnathji to ensure that the accused don't go scot-free and a watertight case is made out against the accused.

"Four of the accused have been caught but the family is alleging that the women were also involved and should be arrested. We said their role should also be ascertained," Goel said.

Goel also said the incident sends out a strong message for the Police to remain more alert.

"There have been murders on roads without logic. The two families did not have any history of enmity but the was stabbed to death for protesting against the accused because they passed derogatory remarks about her," he said.

In a letter submitted to the home minister, has urged him to ensure that the dependents of the businessman, who was the sole bread-earner of the family, be given a job, a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and security.

Two men -- a 20-year-old and his 45-year-old father -- has been arrested.

Two other sons of the 45-year-old man, who are juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the incident.

The boys made indecent gestures and passed lewd comments on the businessman's 27-year-old daughter when they were returning home on a two-wheeler from a hospital, police had said.

