Family who helped Snowden asks Canada for asylum

A for a family who sheltered fugitive former asked on Wednesday to take them in as refugees, saying they were being persecuted in Hong Kong.

of the non-governmental group For the Refugees, which in March sponsored two other "Guardian Angels," Philippine national and her seven-year-old daughter Keana, made the plea on "humanitarian grounds" at a press conference.

He noted growing concerns about civil rights abuses since mainland took control of the former British colonial enclave in 1997.

He also pointed to the precedent set by in granting asylum to two democracy activists -- and

"The fact that has granted refugee status to these people shows that Hong Kong is a persecutor within the meaning of the Geneva Convention," said Cliche-Rivard.

Germany's decision "adds a lot of weight and credibility" to the family's amended refugee claim, he said.

Originally from Sri Lanka, Supun Kellapatha and Nadeeka Paththini and their two young children are facing deportation after their initial refugee claims in Hong Kong were rejected.

Supun Kellapatha is also Keana's father.

"My daughter should not be growing up in without her father, and her half-sister and her half-brother, Rodel said.

"My family has been divided and I ask to act now to bring the family all together." A deserter, Ajit Kumara, is also part of the group that assisted but is awaiting a decision by Hong Kong on whether he can travel.

The group hid Snowden in their tiny Hong Kong apartments in 2013 when he was on the run after stealing a trove of highly classified documents.

