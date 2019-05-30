Constable hangs self

A posted at Pratap Nagar police station here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as (42), they said.

"Gudhade hanged himself from the ceiling of his house. The incident took place between 6 pm and 7 pm, when the family members were at home," officials of the station said.

The motive behind the extreme step was not yet known, police said, adding that the deceased had a habit of drinking liquor.

Further investigation into the case is on.

