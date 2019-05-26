Fan support 'crucial' for potential season 5 for 'Lucifer': makers

The makers of "Lucifer" say fans support will play an important role in getting a potential fifth season for the show.

producers and said the team will soon know if the series will be going in for another run at

"They'll hopefully let us know within a month (by June 8). That tends to be how they do things with first-season shows, that they will hopefully let everyone know within a month. The bingeing and all the fan support helps with that," Modrovich told TVLine.

The show was brought back from the dead for a fourth season in 2018.

"To that point, the fan support is super-important, and in particular the (first) month is going to be crucial towards whether or not we get a season five, because they are paying attention," Henderson added.

He admitted the fan support had been "amazing" and "everything you could ask for".

Lauren German, who plays Chloe Decker, recently upped hopes for a fifth season in a teasy tweet last week.

Henderson and Modrovich recently spoke about their ideas for a fifth season should it get renewed.

"Lucifer" stars in the title role of the Devil, who abandons Hell for where he runs his own nightclub and becomes a to the LAPD.

