Odisha guv invites Patnaik to form govt after he stakes claim

has invited to form the next government in the state after the staked claim on Sunday.

The BJD won 112 of the 146 assembly seats in the recently concluded assembly polls.

"After being satisfied that BJD commands majority, the extended invitation to to form the new government," a said.

called on the after he was elected as the of BJD's legislature party for the fifth time in a row and furnished the list of 112 elected party MLAs, official sources said.

Patnaik, who led the party to an emphatic victory in the assembly elections, is scheduled to be sworn in as the for a record fifth consecutive term on May 29.

The state has 147 assembly segments but polling in Patkura was postponed twice following the death of a candidate and then due to cyclone Fani.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)