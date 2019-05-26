Spicejet adds 100th plane to fleet, 4th domestic airline to do

No-frills Sunday announced the induction of a 737, taking its fleet size to 100 aircraft.

is the fourth domestic to achieve the feat after national carrier Air India, now defunct and rival

Eight domestic carriers - Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Air India Express, Vistara, and Alliance together have 595 planes in their fleet at the moment.

in a release said it has added some 23 planes in the last one month alone.

"Who could have thought that from the brink of closure in December 2014, SpiceJet would have a 100-aircraft fleet in 2019," SpiceJet said on the induction of 100th plane in the fleet.

The Gurugram-based now has 68 737s, 30 Q-400s and two freighters.

The at present operates 575 daily flights on an average to 62 destinations 53 domestic and nine international, it said.

SpiceJet is a key in the Union government's regional connectivity scheme UDAN operating 42 flights per day to and from various regional destinations, it added.

"SpiceJet has added 23 planes and over a hundred new flights, most of them connecting the key metros of and Delhi, in just over a month's time," the airline said.

Of the 595 planes, has 230, Air India 128 and SpiceJet 100.

Jet Airways, which ceased operations around mid-last month, had 120 planes in its fleet before going bust.

Besides, has 49 planes, 25, 22 snd India 21 planes in their fleet.

Alliance Air, which is the regional subsidiary of Air India, has 20 ATRs for operations.

SpiceJet had placed a USD 22 billion order for 205 aircraft with in 2015 and had followed it up with a USD 1.7 billion order for 50 Q400 planes.

