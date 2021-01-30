Farmer leaders observe day-long fast on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
SC agri panel members are pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions
Protesting farmer unions hold marathon meeting ahead of talks with govt
Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock; unions insist on repeal
-
Farmer leaders agitating against the Centre's new agri laws are observing 'Sadbhavana Diwas' on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Saturday and holding a day-long fast at the various protest sites.
Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, a senior member of Samkyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of farmer unions -- said the ongoing agitation will gain strength as farmers in large numbers will join them in coming days.
During a press conference on Friday, the leaders slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre and accused it of trying to "destroy" their "peaceful" agitation.
The farmer leaders claimed that the number of agitators at all the protest venues including Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders is swelling after the police allegedly tried to remove farmer leader Rakesh Tikait from Ghazipur border on Thursday night.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU